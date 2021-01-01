Meet acclaimed cinematographer and engaged artist, Kayla Tong

Born in colonial Hong Kong, Kayla Tong is a strong and inspiring artist, cinematographer and director. Like many Hong Kongers of her generation, Kayla is in search of a cultural identity and considers hers as 'rootless'.
Her “rootless” upbringing and her many encounters with people from all around the world, inspire much of her work, telling stories of diaspora, exile, and marginalized communities.
Driven by her passion for film and concerned about the misrepresentation of her communities, Kayla Tong has been applying herself to explore and capture the richness and the evolving identity of Asian cultures.
For Kayla, giving a voice to her communities is of great importance, and the majority of her films relate to her engagement towards the integration of minorities.
"A lot of my works deal with displacement, minorities in the society and people moving to foreign places. The artistic process allows me to examine my own life." Kayla T. says “Home is where the Sunsets” (2016) is one of the most notable works on the subject, directed and written by Kayla Tong herself.
The biographical film, which Kayla also lensed, was screened internationally at more than 20 film festivals, including the L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, Kerry Film Festival in Ireland, the Post Alley Film Festival, the Ithaca Pan Asian American Film Festival, the Starry Nite Festival, and it won Best Directing in Narrative Award at the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival in 2017 and Best Ensemble Cast Award at the Asians on Film Festival of Shorts in 2016.
The film is about family and the independence of a young woman, who lives away from her family, in Los Angeles, while they are in Hong Kong. She faces the ups and downs of loving and missing her family, while also having a strained relationship with them that doesn’t always allow her to express her love for them the way she would like to.
It’s, of course, a very personal film for Kayla : for the first time, she talked about her native Hong Kong’s culture and it felt like a story of her own. “Home is Where the Sunsets” has something for all audience members. Some may relate to living abroad away from your family, while others may feel a connection to the family aspect of the plot." Shuffle Online
Asian American arts, films and festivals are intersectional spaces for creativity and community.
Kayla Tong is an acclaimed cinematographer and engaged artist ; as a Busan’s Asian Film Academy's cinematography fellow, a Visual Communications’s Armed with a Camera Fellowship directing fellow, and a recipient of European Union’s Erasmus Mundas Scholarship, she became the legitimate voice of minorities.
The short movie “World as We Know It“ (2019), produced by Priyank Thakkar, and available on Amazon Prime, is another great example of work that Kayla thrives to be part of as cinematographer to defend the cause of the under represented minorities. The short narrative had great success across many festivals, proof that many people relate to the subject.
The latest narrative short film Kayla Tong worked on as cinematographer, “Ateh“, is currently in post-production.
It takes place in the summer of ’99 in Hong Kong, as Janet, the main character, is expecting her first child, but she already takes care of eight year old Lum Lum as a domestic helper. When Lum Lum finds out about the pregnancy, Janet asks her to keep it a secret, not yet ready to face the reality of going home to the Philippines.'Ateh' will be screened in June 2021 at the 15th edition of the Fresh Wave International Short Film Festival where it will also be in competition.
