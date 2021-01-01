Ryan Reynolds to learn new tricks in Snapchat series

Ryan Reynolds will be "learning some extremely useful skills" in his new Snapchat series Ryan Doesn't Know.

The Deadpool star has teamed up with the social media app for the series, which debuts this week under Snapchat's Discover feature, with a new episode airing every other day.

In a trailer for the show, which Ryan shared on his Instagram page, the actor said: "I'm Ryan Reynolds, and you could fill a gymnasium with things that I don't know."

According to a description for the 12-episode series, Reynolds will be joined "by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields", as he learns new crafts. The actor will speak to experts in a variety of areas, including axe throwing, ice sculpting, and video effects wizardry, then try out each skillset as a novice.

The description added that the father-of-three will take "some time for some self-improvement, learn some extremely useful skills, and meet some new friends".

Snapchat isn't the only place fans can catch Reynolds this year. In August, the Canadian will appear in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard in which he starred alongside Samuel L Jackson.