Rashida Jones: 'I feel nostalgic about my pre-pandemic movie'

Rashida Jones' new film On the Rocks has only been out for a few months, but already it feels "nostalgic" to the actress - due to it being filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world.

The screen star appears opposite Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's movie, which was released last September, and opened up about the experience of filming during an interview with Gold Derby.

Asked what she learned during the shoot, Rashida replied: "I learned that in retrospect, in hindsight, how much I love and appreciate New York City, and because we snuck this one in at the buzzer right before lockdown, it really does feel immediately nostalgic.

"So I learned that I still love New York because sometimes I question it and then I’m already feeling like I miss it during this time."

When the interviewer commented that anything which features hugging or shaking hands feels like "a period piece" due to the social distancing rules that are still in place around the globe to try and curb the spread of the virus, Rashida sighed: "Also, do you do that thing (when you're watching the film) where you go, 'Oh, no, don’t do that?!'"

Rashida added that while she was somewhat out of her comfort zone taking on a lead role in a movie - having mainly played supporting characters in her other work - she decided that she had to say yes in a bid to push herself as an actress.

"It is the trying to subvert my own expectations of myself and maybe sometimes other people’s expectations of me," she mused. "So if it is writing something or if it’s having an opportunity to work with somebody like Sofia, I’ve only ever played a lead role one other time in my life and it was a movie that I wrote for myself, and I wasn’t really looking to do that.

"But when somebody like Sofia asks you to do that, you jump at the chance and it’s scary. I still have a lot of feelings of doubts about myself and my ability to perform and hold this movie but I had to step up to the challenge. I had to do it."