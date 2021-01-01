Tom Felton to host virtual British Independent Film Awards

Tom Felton is to host the virtual British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) on 18 February.

The Harry Potter star will announce the victors live from Wales, where he's currently filming Sky Cinema's Save the Cinema, alongside Jonathan Pryce and Samantha Morton.

According to a press release, the actor will be joined by "a glittering array of friends and special guests including British and international film talent, helping to reveal the winners to our virtual audience".

"British Film has been part of my life for as long as I can remember and now, more than ever, it is so important to support, recognise and celebrate those brilliant creatives who make them. Film brings us all together and I’m delighted to be hosting this year’s British Independent Film Awards," Tom said in a statement.

Tune in from 8pm GMT on BIFA's Facebook page to watch the winners live.

Psychological horror Saint Maud leads the nominations with 17 nods, closely followed by horror-thriller His House with 16 and coming-of-age drama Rocks with 15.

Sir Anthony Hopkins received his first-ever BIFA nomination for his role in The Father, which is up for a total of six awards.