Kevin Nealon's home targeted by burglars

Weeds star Kevin Nealon has called in the police after more than $100,000 (£73,000) worth of valuables were swiped from his Los Angeles home.



The American comic actor recently returned home following a few days away to discover his property had been targeted by burglars, who made off with expensive jewellery and handbags among other valuable items.



According to TMZ, authorities believe the hit was random, although it's unclear how they managed to obtain entry to the house.



Representatives for the former Saturday Night Live star, who is married to actress Susan Yeagley, have yet to comment on the news.



Kevin isn’t the only star to fall victim to intruders recently.



Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs called in the police after one of his Los Angeles homes was burgled last month, while fellow hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre's Pacific Palisades, LA, home was also broken into, when the superproducer was hospitalised with a brain aneurysm.