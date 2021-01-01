NEWS Brie Larson wanted Captain Marvel to be as inclusive as possible Newsdesk Share with :





Brie Larson was keen to ensure her portrayal of Captain Marvel was as inclusive as possible.



The Oscar-winning actress made her debut as Carol Danvers and her superhero alter-ego in the 2019 Marvel blockbuster, and is currently gearing up to reprise her role for the upcoming sequel.



She revealed in a new interview that she was blown away by the reception fans had to the comic-book character, and the positive feedback had a significant effect on her.



"The thing that has just broken my heart open the most has been how many different kinds of people respond to Carol. It’s so much more than me, and so much more than my body holds. Different sexual orientations or ways that you identify with gender or race. It goes beyond that. And that’s the thing that’s been exciting for me," Brie told NME.



As she prepares to begin filming the follow-up to the hugely successful Captain Marvel, the 31-year-old said that the overwhelming response from fans is one of the reasons she signed up to the project in the first place.



"That, it’s kind of exactly like seeing you wrestle with the star, with why I chose to do the movie, so I was like ‘I want to work really hard to create a symbol that other people can take and wear and feel power in,' that was it. It wasn’t about me, it was about her and that star and what this means," she said of the superhero.



Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta, is currently set for release in November 2022.