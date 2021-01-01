Zack Snyder's Justice League gets March release date

Zack Snyder's long-awaited Justice League has finally been given a release date.

Bosses at WarnerMedia announced that the director's new version of the 2017 superhero film, dubbed The Snyder Cut, will debut on streaming service HBO Max on 18 March.

The comic-book blockbuster, starring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, saw the team of heroes join forces to stop Steppenwolf from destroying Earth.

Snyder took to Twitter to share three new posters for the film, as well as two stills from the upcoming movie, one of which features Gadot dressed in a white dress and coat.

Snyder originally helmed Justice League, but was forced to leave the project after a family tragedy, prompting bosses at Warner Bros. to hire Joss Whedon to finish off the movie.

The filmmaker overhauled Snyder's vision, ordering more reshoots and script changes, and the shift was noticed by fans and critics who mauled the movie, which also bombed at the box office.

After months of rumours, The Snyder Cut was announced by Warner Bros. in May last year, and while the director has teased some details from the upcoming project, most of the plot details and new scenes have been kept under wraps.

The four-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League will be available on HBO Max from 18 March, however a U.K. release date has yet to be announced.