Questlove felt some imposter syndrome before directing Summer of Soul

Speaking at the Variety Studio, presented by AT&T TV, at the Sundance Film Festival, Questlove, also known as Ahmir Khalib Thompson, shared that he was surprised by his ignorance of the historically significant Harlem Cultural Festival, which the documentary centres around.



“When it was presented to me, one, I didn’t believe it in the beginning. Because my ego wouldn’t even let me fathom that you know, the all-knowing music snob Questlove didn’t know about something as mammoth as this festival happening,” he confessed.



Questlove, who is best known for his work as a musician, including as a joint frontman in hip hop band the Roots, recalled his uncertainty when offered the director's chair for the first time.



“And then it went from that to, ‘Wait a minute, why am I chosen one to tell this story?’ This is more than just entertainment; this is history. Why are you trusting a first-time driver behind the wheel?” he questioned.



Summer of Soul showcases rare unseen footage from the six-week concert series at Harlem’s Mount Morris Park in 1969, including performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, Mavis Staples, and B.B. King. It premiered in the U.S. Documentary Competition category at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on January 28.