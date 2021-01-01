NEWS John Stamos in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure Newsdesk Share with :





Actor John Stamos has begged fans to "follow the rules" to curb the Covid-19 pandemic after having to quarantine away from his family due to exposure to the virus.



The Fuller House star reveals his two-year-old boy, Billy, has been left in tears at having to separate from his dad after Stamos was alerted to his latest safety scare while working on an undisclosed new project.



"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying because he can't be with his father," he tweeted on Friday. "I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the third time and have to isolate another 10 days!"



"I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe (sic). But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks."



Stamos shares young Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and the couple welcomed the tot in April 2018.



"I waited a long time for a kid," the actor told People back in 2019. "I just had to meet the right person to do it with, and to straighten my life out. I was always meant to be a father, I think."