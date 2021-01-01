NEWS Alleged robber in Kim Kardashian's Paris ordeal releasing tell-all book Newsdesk Share with :





One of the men accused of holding Kim Kardashian hostage and robbing her at gunpoint in Paris, France has spilled all about the heist in a revealing new book.



Yunice Abbas is currently awaiting trial for his alleged role in the 2016 armed robbery, but he has since decided to share his side of the story in his upcoming release, I Sequestered Kim Kardashian.



In excerpts published in French magazine Closer, Abbas claims Kim and her assistant rushed to the phone and tried to call for help by dialling 911 - the U.S. emergency number - instead of using the local digits for French authorities.



"Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911... the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris," he quipped.



Abbas explains reality star Kim eventually "complied" with the robbers' demands to hand over all of her cash and millions of dollars in jewellery and other valuables after realising they weren't "threatening her life".



He also recalls making off with Kim's cell phone and receiving a call from reclusive singer Tracy Chapman shortly after their getaway.



"Right at the moment I cross a police car scouting the neighborhood, I jump at the sound of an incongruous cellphone ringtone," he wrote.



"In front of my incredulous eyes, a name appears on the screen as it lights up. (I thought), 'No way, I must be tripping,'" he continued, before identifying Chapman as the surprise caller.



Abbas even uses the book to detail how the criminals, who were dressed as police officers during the heist, planned out their big job, alleging they recruited elderly people to serve as hotel scouts: "What's more reassuring than the elderly, who are as peaceful as they are anonymous, to gather a maximum of information on scene?"



I Sequestered Kim Kardashian is set to launch on 4 February.



Kim's representatives have yet to comment on the news of the book's release.