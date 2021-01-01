NEWS Armie Hammer's wife offers support to actor's alleged victims, urges them to seek help Newsdesk Share with :





Armie Hammer's estranged wife has pledged her support to the women accusing the movie star of abuse, while sharing direct messages from the Rebecca star online.



Elizabeth Chambers has released a statement about the scandal, which was sparked by leaked correspondence allegedly between her husband and his ex-lovers, in which he confessed to having cannibalistic tendencies and odd sexual fantasies.



"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," Chambers wrote.



"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," she went on.



"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," Chambers urged.



She added: "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."



Hammer has denied all the allegations made against him from a string of exes, calling them "bulls**t", but the controversy has forced him to exit three projects, including Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding.