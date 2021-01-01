NEWS Rita Wilson no longer has Covid antibodies Newsdesk Share with :





Rita Wilson no longer has the antibodies for Covid-19 almost a year after she and her husband, Tom Hanks, became the first celebrities to reveal they had been diagnosed with the killer virus in March.



The couple were in Australia when they both fell ill and after riding through the worst of the coronavirus, Tom and Rita revealed they had the antibodies surging around their bodies.



Now, Wilson says she no longer has them.



"Sadly I don't have the antibodies anymore," she told Ellen DeGeneres, who battled the virus herself in December. "I tested two weeks ago, and I don't have the antibodies... I have a mask and I have hand sanitiser, so I'm back like everyone else."



Rita had accompanied Tom Down Under for the pre-production stage of director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film, in which the Oscar winner is portraying Colonel Tom Parker.



Confirming their diagnosis on social media, Tom wrote at the time: "Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.



"We’ll keep the world posted and updated."