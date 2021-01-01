NEWS Jennifer Lopez to star in and produce action-drama The Mother Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez is set to star in and produce upcoming action-drama The Mother.



The 51-year-old is reuniting with streaming giant Netflix on the film, with Mulan filmmaker Niki Caro in talks to direct the project, according to Deadline.



In the upcoming flick, Lopez will play a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding and goes on the run from a gang of dangerous men to protect the daughter that she gave up years ago.



According to editors at Deadline, the film is inspired by Luc Besson's 1994 classic thriller Léon: The Professional, which starred Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and Natalie Portman.



Misha Green, who created the hit U.S. horror series Lovecraft Country, wrote the script based on her original story, with amendments by Andrea Berloff, who wrote Straight Outta Compton.



Leading lady Lopez will produce alongside Green, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon, with Catherine Hagedorn to serve as executive producer.



The Hustlers star is already starring in and producing the adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel The Cipher for Netflix and she'll play an FBI agent trying to solve complex codes and riddles in order to catch a serial killer.



Lopez is currently filming Shotgun Wedding, and will next be seen in the romantic comedy Marry Me, opposite Maluma and Owen Wilson, which is set to be released in May.