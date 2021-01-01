NEWS Angelina Jolie: 'The past few years have been pretty hard' Newsdesk Share with :





Angelina Jolie has admitted the past few years of her life "have been pretty hard".



The actress, who is in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt, opened up to British Vogue magazine about how she's coping during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown after a turbulent couple of years.



Asked if she's in a happy period of life, Angelina replied: "I don't know. The past few years have been pretty hard.



I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body... But I'm not there. I'm not there yet. But I hope to be. I'm planning on it."



The 45-year-old shared that when it comes to how she's dealing with life, she feels "more comfortable" now that she's older, and added: "Maybe because my mom didn't live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."



Angelina's mother Marcheline Bertrand died in 2007, aged 56.



The Maleficent star also revealed that there have been several landmark moments for her family during the coronavirus pandemic, including her 16-year-old daughter Zahara learning to drive.



"There are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving licence, but she's taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks," she sighed. "It's not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it's made us all feel very human together. There's something beautiful about that."



Angelina and Brad separated in 2016 after two years of marriage, and their single status was restored by a judge in 2019.