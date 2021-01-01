NEWS Steven Spielberg confident audiences will return to cinemas after Covid-19 pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Steven Spielberg is confident audiences will return to cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.



The Oscar winner discussed the problems faced by the ailing movie theatre industry as the global health crisis rages on, and shared his hope that people will return to watch films on the big screen.



"In the current health crisis, where movie theatres are shuttered or attendance is drastically limited because of the global pandemic, I still have hope bordering on certainty that when it's safe, audiences will go back to the movies," he told Empire magazine.



"In a movie theatre, you watch movies with the significant others in your life, but also in the company of strangers. That's the magic we experience when we go out to see a movie or a play or a concert or a comedy act," Spielberg added, noting that going to the cinema helped bring people together.



"We don't know who all these people are sitting around us, but when the experience makes us laugh or cry or cheer or contemplate... the people with whom we head out into the real world don't feel like complete strangers anymore," the Jurassic Park director shared. "We've become a community, alike in heart and spirit, or at any rate alike in having shared for a couple of hours a powerful experience."



He shared that while watching movies in cinemas "doesn't erase the many things that divide us", it will help to reunite a "divided and fractured" world once the pandemic ends.



"Art asks us to be aware of the particular and the universal, both at once. And that's why, of all the things that have the potential to unite us, none is more powerful than the communal experience of the arts," Spielberg mused.