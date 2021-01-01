Christopher Mintz-Plasse: 'The Superbad team don't want to touch a sequel'

Christopher Mintz-Plasse believes the team behind Superbad made the right call by deciding against a sequel.

The Kick-Ass actor got his big break playing McLovin opposite Michael Cera and Jonah Hill in the 2007 coming-of-age teen comedy, which was produced by Judd Apatow and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Rogen, who also starred in the film, made it clear last year that he would "100 per cent probably never touch" Superbad, and Mintz-Plasse respects the decision.

"I've heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don't think they want to touch it," he told radio station 98.1 FM WOGL. "I think they kind of like where it's sitting. And, sometimes if you make a sequel to things, it can kind of damper the first one. I think they just want to let it be... If there was a way to do it, (a female version) would be the way, for sure."

In a separate interview with Fox News, he said: "I know at the moment, none of them are interested at all. They kind of want to just let it sit, let it be. So I trust them with that."

Elsewhere in the latter interview, the star admitted he used to get tired of only being recognised for the role of McLovin, but his attitude has changed over the years.

"I used to when I was in my early 20s and I'm like, 'I got something to prove. I'm an actor, I'm not just McLovin,' but I was just a kid. I'm 31 now and I think it's really... honestly, it's really sweet when people come up to me and like the movie. I'm grateful for that role," he shared, adding that he has less people coming up to him and doing impressions these days.