Salma Hayek defends Hilaria Baldwin over 'bizarre' heritage row

Salma Hayek has weighed in on Hilaria Baldwin's "bizarre" heritage scandal and insisted "she's not a bad person".



Hilaria hit headlines earlier this year after Twitter user Leni Briscoe took to the site to question her fluctuating accent and past claim she was born in Spain and raised in Boston, prompting the mum of five, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, to take to her Instagram page to admit she was actually born in Boston and that her real name is Hillary.



Appearing on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show on Monday, the Mexican actress - who has both Spanish and Lebanese roots - was asked what she thought about the controversy, and admitted it was "bizarre".



"Oh my God, that is crazy," she said. "All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit... (Hilaria) makes my friend (Alec) happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother. She has five (kids) and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing.



"She's not a bad person; (she's) a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about."



Salma added that she also felt somewhat "honoured" that Hilaria had chosen to portray herself as Spanish.



"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish," she said. "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool.



"Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that."