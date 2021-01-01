Jack Osbourne: 'The Osbournes sent me to rehab'

Three years of reality TV wrecked Jack Osbourne's life.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son has admitted in hindsight The Osbournes was not a good idea for him, as it drove him into rehab with a "healthy Oxycontin habit".

Speaking candidly on Lily Cornell Silver's hit podcast Mind Wide Open on Tuesday, Jack said: "I went through a real rough patch... We only did the show for, like, three years, but during that three years, I was not in a good place, and it's because human beings are not designed to be famous."

He explained: "Fame is torturous, and as a child, all of a sudden, it's, like, (being) on this hugely successful show, which kind of happened very accidentally."

Reflecting: "It's not like we were, like, 'Yeah, let's go out and we're gonna go do this thing'. It just kind of happened," he added: "and I really lost my way."

Jack remarked that he struggled "a lot with depression" before the show commenced.

"Then once the show kicked off, I kind of fell into drugs and alcohol. And it was pretty aggressive... I ended up in rehab at 17," he shared, noting: "I've been sober ever since, but it took a lot of self-work to kind of try and knock back a three-year experience."