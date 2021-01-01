Angelina Jolie selling rare Winston Churchill painting

Angelina Jolie is selling a prized art piece - the only painting created by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II.

Auction house Christie's have confirmed Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection. Churchill painted the work in Marrakech, Morocco, after attending the Casablanca Conference in January 1943 along with US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He then gifted the painting to the American wartime leader.

Jolie acquired the artwork in 2011 but it is not known how. The oil on canvas is expected to fetch between $2 million to $3.4 million (£1.5 million to £2.5 million) when it goes under the hammer.

"It is the only work that Churchill painted during the war, perhaps encouraged by the recent progress made by the Allies in what he considered to be one of the most beautiful countries he had encountered," Nick Orchard, the head of modern British art at Christie's, said in a statement via CNN.

"The gifting of the work to Roosevelt underlines the fact that Churchill held the American President in such high regard and points to their joint efforts in guiding the Allied powers to the outcome of the Second World War," he went on.

The artwork is due to go on sale on 1 March.