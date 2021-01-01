NEWS Josh Duhamel signs on to replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Duhamel has officially replaced embattled Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.



Hammer exited the project last month amid a sex and direct messaging scandal, insisting he couldn't commit to being away from his children on location while his reputation was being ripped apart by multiple ex-girlfriends.



It was quickly reported that Transformers star Josh Duhamel was being considered as Hammer's replacement, and now he is officially boarding the Lionsgate film.



"We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding," Erin Westerman, the president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, said.



"We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare," she went on.



She also announced that Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga will join the cast.



"We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy," Westerman shared.



Lopez and Duhamel will play a couple whose destination wedding turns into a nightmare when the bride and groom-to-be and their guests are taken hostage.



Jason Moore will direct the comedy, which is set to begin filming next month.