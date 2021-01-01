Tori Spelling pays tribute to first onscreen kiss partner, Dustin Diamond

Tori Spelling has added her tribute to her former TV love interest, Dustin Diamond, following his death on Monday.

The 44-year-old actor, who lost his battle with lung cancer, romanced Spelling's character Violet Bickerstaff as Samuel 'Screech' Powers on Saved By the Bell.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has now remembered her former co-star fondly.

"My 1st onscreen love Dustin Diamond got his Angel wings today...," Spelling wrote on Instagram. "Before there was (90210 lovers) David and Donna there was Screech and Violet . Dustin was my first on-screen kiss.

"He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell. As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok. Such a young gentleman. He was kind, smart, and always making everyone laugh. He was a great scene partner.

"He was a really good guy. I'm sad after the show we never had much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at events. I'm glad he's out of pain. He's an icon to me professionally and personally. RIP Samuel love, your Violet."

Dustin was diagnosed with cancer last month.