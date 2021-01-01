Emma Stone to reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos for reimagining of Frankenstein

Emma Stone is set to reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos for an unusual re-imagining of the classic horror Frankenstein.

The Oscar-winning actress has signed up to play a female Frankenstein in Poor Things, which is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's award-winning 1992 novel, according to a notice found on Production Weekly and shared online.

In the offbeat romantic drama set in the late-19th-century, Stone will play pregnant woman Victoria Blessington, who drowned herself to escape her abusive husband, Sir Aubrey Blessington. She's resuscitated by Glasgow physician Archibald McCandless, who removes the brain from her unborn child and places it in her skull, and renames her Bella Baxter.

However, Bella has the mental age of a child, and after she becomes engaged to McCandless, she knocks him out with chloroform and embarks on a whirlwind adventure with a lawyer. But she develops a conscience and reschedules her nuptials to McCandless, only to be found by her estranged husband.

Gray's book won the Whitbread Novel Award and the Guardian Fiction Prize upon its release, and Tony McNamara, who penned The Favourite, is reteaming with Lanthimos to adapt Poor Things for the big screen.

Leading lady Stone, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary, is set to begin filming later this year, as production is scheduled to begin in the autumn.

Poor Things is slated for release in 2022.