Bruce Dern and Shawnee Smith are to star in 'Christmas vs The Walters'

The pair will feature in the indie festive comedy alongside Dean Winters and Chris Elliott. Caroline Aaron, Betsy Beutler, Paris Bravo, Nate Torrence, Jack McGee and Richard Thomas also star in the ensemble cast.



Peter D'Amato is directing the movie from a script by Ante Novakovic – who is producing with Rob Simmons, Jared Safier and DJ Dodd.



The film follows Diane Walters (Smith) who finds herself consumed with the year-long obsession of creating the perfect holiday for her family.



While her husband Brian (Winters) gets sent to Texas on business, the expecting mother of two is ordered on bed rest by her eccentric doctor (Elliott) and has only 200 hours to pull it all together.



Diane is on a mission to make this Christmas even more special than the last while her hidden drive for perfection is put in check by unexpected guests including her sister Kate (Beutler), mother (Aaron) and a stray dog all while she battles nemesis Shelly (Torrence) for cul-de-sac lighting bragging rights.



Additional cast members include John Farley, Christopher Brian Roach, Jaime Zevallos, Joseph D'Onofrio, Carrie Kim, Kresh Novakovic, Al Linea, Myles Clohessy, Gianni Ciardiello, Christopher Riley, Tyler Simmons, Jaxon D'Amato,Julie Stackhouse, Kenishia Green, Tony Ferro and Christine James Walker.



'Christmas vs The Walters' is expected to be released for this year's festive season.