Josh Duhamel has been confirmed as Armie Hammer's replacement in 'Shotgun Wedding'





Lionsgate has announced that the 48-year-old actor has officially joined the cast of the upcoming rom-com, after the 'Rebecca' star stepped down from the movie amid a social media scandal.



Josh will star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the flick, which follows the couple as their "extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals".



The plot continues: "In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."



Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this ‘Shotgun Wedding'. We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare.”



Josh was already known to be in talks to replace Armie.



There's also been some new cast additions, with Sonia Braga, 70, and Jennifer Coolidge, 59, set to play 'Second Act' star Jennifer and Josh's respective mothers.



Erin added in a statement to Variety: “We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as mothers of the bride and groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy.”

'In The Morning' singer Jennifer, 51, will also co-produce the flick, which is being helmed by Jason Moore.

While ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds is an executive producer.



Filming is due to commence in the Dominican Republic this month.



Josh's recent credits include 2020's 'Think Like a Dog' and 'The Lost Husband’.