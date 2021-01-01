NEWS Taylor Momsen has slammed sexism in rock music Newsdesk Share with :





The former 'Gossip Girl' actress fronts rock band The Pretty Reckless and admits she has always been told about "misogyny and sexism in music" but she feels it should just be genderless.



She said: "People have been telling me for years that there is misogyny and sexism in music. I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I can look back on certain situations. Maybe someone said something to me that I took as a compliment at the time, and I look back and realise that it was a misogynistic comment that wouldn’t be considered PC now, but I never felt that in an aggressive way."



And the 'Death by Rock and Roll' hitmaker thinks music should just be judged on its own, rather than on the gender of the person who sings the track.



Speaking to The Forty-Five, she added: "You should judge music simply on what’s the best song/who’s the best singer. That should have nothing to do with your sex or gender … Good people are good people, and good musicians are good musicians - it’s as basic as that."



And the 27-year-old actress turned musician revealed most of her idols growing up were men - including John Lennon and Chris Cornell - but she insists it wasn't because they were men.



Speaking about her music taste, she shared: "My idols were men, and it’s not because they were men; it’s just because they wrote the best songs. I grew up worshipping John Lennon and The Beatles, and Chris Cornell and Soundgarden – it’s not because of what was going on in their pants, it’s because I connected to what they were saying and what they were emoting."