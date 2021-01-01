NEWS John Carpenter: 'Halloween Kills' is the 'ultimate slasher' film Newsdesk Share with :





The 73-year-old filmmaker helmed the original movie in the horror franchise in 1978 and has provided the score for the latest 'Halloween' flicks. John admits that he was impressed by David Gordon Green's sequel to the 2018 reboot.



John said: "It's the ultimate slasher. I mean, there's nothing more than this one. Wow! Man."



He revealed that he has completed the score for 'Halloween Kills' but is unable to begin work on the follow-up 'Halloween Ends' due to the coronavirus pandemic.



When asked about his progress on the soundtrack to 'Halloween Kills', John told Entertainment Weekly: "We're done with that. Unfortunately, we can't score the next one ('Halloween Ends'), because everything's on shutdown. Hopefully, things will get better next year."



Carpenter's comments echo those of star Jamie Lee Curtis, who described the flick as a "masterpiece".



The 62-year-old actress – who reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the movie – said: "The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, is what the movie is about. It's about a mob, which infects an entire community. But when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group. It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece."



'Halloween Kills' has seen its release delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 crisis but producer Jason Blum revealed that it would be coming out this seen regardless of the pandemic.



Asked if he would consider postponing the film for a further year if the health crisis continues, he said: "No. If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it.



"'Halloween Kills' is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."