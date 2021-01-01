John Travolta recreates Grease dance with daughter for Super Bowl ad

John Travolta has recreated his iconic Grease dance with his daughter Ella for a Super Bowl commercial.

The actor, who starred in the 1978 movie alongside Olivia Newton-John, is seen reprising his famous moves to promote the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

In the advert, Ella, 20, teaches John how to use his phone's camera in their backyard before they start doing the Grease dance together, to the tune of Surfaces' tune Sunday Best.

From her own yard, chef and presenter Martha Stewart watches the pair dance, as she comments: "He’s still got it."

Travolta originally performed the routine with Newton-John as Danny and Sandy in the high school dance scene's Born To Hand Jive sequence.

The Office's Leslie David Baker, The Mandalorian‘s Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell also appear in the advert, which will officially premiere during the Super Bowl this Sunday.