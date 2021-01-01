NEWS Tom Payne wasn't tall enough to play Bridgerton hunk Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Payne is convinced his height cost him the role of the Duke of Hastings in Netflix hit Bridgerton.



The Prodigal Son star has revealed he auditioned for the part but lost out to Rege-Jean Page - and he's pretty sure it had nothing to do with his looks or talent.



"I auditioned for one of the parts - the big heartthrob hunk guy - but I'm not tall enough," Tom told People.



"You can't walk into the room and look up at anyone. It's just not going to work for that kind of character," he went on.



But the rejection didn't put Payne off the series when it debuted on Christmas Day - because much of it was shot in his hometown.



"Bridgerton is actually filmed in Bath, where I'm from, so there are locations in Bridgerton which are still there which you can go and look at and marvel at," he said, adding: "It's very nice to see my hometown on screen."



Alongside Page, Bridgerton's cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Nicola Coughlan. The racy period drama, which debuted on Netflix in January, has already been confirmed for a second season after rapidly becoming one of the most viewed shows on the streaming service.