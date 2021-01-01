NEWS Chrissy Teigen remembers late son ahead of endometriosis surgery Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen is mourning her pregnancy loss all over again after revealing she would have been due to give birth this week.



The TV personality and her husband, singer John Legend, were left heartbroken at the end of September following the death of the child they had named Jack.



On Wednesday Chrissy told her Twitter followers she wasn't feeling her best as she remembered her late son, and opened up about the spasms she was experiencing in her abdomen due to uterine disorder endometriosis.



"My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she shared.



"I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh," Chrissy went on.



She then shared video footage of the odd sensation, which she captioned: "look at this... I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops."



Chrissy, who has discussed her fertility troubles in the past, subsequently asked fans who had undergone similar surgery for advice on post-op care.



"can anyone tell me their experience after endometriosis surgery?" she tweeted, requesting: "what is the recovery-difficulty level? like can I make soup after (sic)".



Jack would have been Chrissy and John's third child. They are parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.