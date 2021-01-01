Amanda Seyfried shares Golden Globes nomination limelight with Marion Davies

Amanda Seyfried has enthused that her Golden Globes nomination is a boost not only for her but also for Marion Davies, the historical figure she portrays in Mank.

Speaking to Deadline shortly after the announcement of the Golden Globe nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, the 35-year-old actress said the news was "a win for both of us", referring to Davies.

"I think she would be proud,” she added.

Directed by David Fincher in black-and-white, Mank tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), who was hired to write the script for Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane. As he writes, the author has flashbacks to his friendship with publisher William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) and Hearst's partner Davies, who are said to be the inspiration for the main characters in Citizen Kane.

Seyfried explained that Davies has been misrepresented for the most part: "because people, when they think about her, they think about Susan Alexander from Citizen Kane and they think that she was based on Marion Davies’ actual character, which is not true.”

Gushing that she was happy to share her glory with the misunderstood late actress, she went on: “the fact that this is a spotlight on me means there is also a spotlight on this woman who we’re getting to know in a different way.”

Mank is up for six Golden Globes in total, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director, and Best Actor. Seyfried will contend with Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian), and 12-year-old Helena Zengel (News of the World) for the Best Supporting Actress prize.