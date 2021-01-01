NEWS Fantastic Beasts 3 on hold after crew member tests positive for Covid Newsdesk Share with :





Production on the third Fantastic Beasts film has hit another snag - a crew member has tested positive for coronavirus.



The Harry Potter spin-off, filming at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, has been temporarily shut down until health experts deem the set safe.



"The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation," a crew spokesman states. "Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines."



Production on the new Fantastic Beasts movie, starring Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law, was scheduled to begin in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic prompted Warner Bros. studio bosses to postpone until September.



Johnny Depp then had to step down as villain Gellert Grindelwald after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article, in which he was described as a "wife beater".



Danish actor Mikkelsen has stepped in to replace Depp.



The film is set to be released in July 2022.