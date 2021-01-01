Salma Hayek moved to tears over 'empowering' role in The Eternals

Salma Hayek cried after seeing herself for the first time as her character in new film The Eternals.

She plays superhero Ajak in director Chloe Zhao's upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

In a new interview for the podcast Just for Variety, the Mexican-American star confessed it was an emotional experience when she saw herself dressed as the celestial being because she'd been told early on in her career that she would never land big movie roles.

"It was empowering. It really moved me... They told me, 'It’s never going to happen for you here.' I am representing. It’s not because I’m putting on an outfit but we get the right to be superheroes today," Hayek shared, adding that she was also serving as an inspiration for older women.

"I’m also 54. So there was something really moving, not just for me, but for everything, all the different stereotypes. She’s not sexy. You know what I’m saying? She’s not sexy at all. I’m very short. I’ve been bullied for being short my entire life. And suddenly, it doesn’t matter. You’re a superhero in the Marvel universe. It moved me.”

Hayek went on to discuss the importance of representation in Hollywood, and is proud that her role as Ajak will be seen as an inspirational for a generation of children.

"It’s an important step. There are going to be brown little boys and girls who are going to look up at that screen and say, 'I could be a superhero.' And short, middle-aged women, of every colour! Yes. It’s even a larger category. I mean, not bad for an old lady," she quipped.