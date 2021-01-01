NEWS Sia to remove restraint scenes from Music amid Golden Globes backlash Newsdesk Share with :





Sia plans to remove scenes of an autistic teenager being restrained in her movie Music amid backlash over its Golden Globe nominations.



Music, which stars Sia's dancer protégé Maddie Ziegler as a non-verbal character called Music alongside Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., drew instant backlash after its trailer was released in November, with many disability and autism campaigners questioning why the Australian singer didn't use an actor on the spectrum for the lead role in her directorial debut.



The controversy did little to harm Music's awards season chances, as on Wednesday, it received two Golden Globe nominations - one for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and another for Hudson's performance - and the recognition sparked further uproar on Twitter.



The Chandelier singer, who has been taking on critics of her movie on the micro-blogging site, posted a series of tweets following the nominations and revealed she was both adding a warning label to the movie about the restraint scenes and making plans to remove them altogether.



"I promise, have been listening. The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie," Sia tweeted, followed by the warning, which reads: "MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w (with) meltdown safety."



She added: "I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough."



The 45-year-old simply tweeted "I'm sorry", presumably addressing the autism community, and about an hour later, she deactivated her Twitter account, according to Variety.



Music, which is already out in Sia's native Australia, is currently scheduled to be released in the U.S. and U.K. later this month.