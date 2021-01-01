NEWS Jenny Slate gives birth Newsdesk Share with :





Jenny Slate has welcomed her first child.



The Venom actress revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she gave birth to a baby girl named Ida Lupine in December, with her explaining that she and her fiance, art curator Ben Shattuck, decided on Ida simply because they "loved the name" and Lupine as its one of their favourite flowers.



The 38-year-old announced she was pregnant with her first child during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in early December, and she confessed to ET that she "did that funny thing" and revealed her pregnancy "basically like four days away" from her due date.



Jenny admitted she had to wear a mask as she gave birth to Ida amid the pandemic, but insisted it was a positive experience.



As for being a mum, the Zootopia star is loving motherhood and she feels grateful for Ben's support.



"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy," she gushed. "Being a mother is such a joy. It's so cliché but I love it.



"He was so sweet and supportive toward me. We are already very, very close, but I guess you can get closer and closer when your love is healthy and good."



Jenny and Ben got engaged in September 2019.