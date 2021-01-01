Jared Leto 'sworn to secrecy' over involvement in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Jared Leto has been "sworn to secrecy" over his involvement in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.

The 49-year-old actor first played the Joker in David Ayer's 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad, and Snyder confirmed rumours that Leto would be reprising his role as the iconic villain for his highly-anticipated cut of 2017's Justice League.

"Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide," Snyder wrote on Twitter alongside a black-and-white blurred snap of the Joker, tagging fellow filmmaker Ayer and Leto in the post.

In a new interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actor discussed his return as the DC Comics villain and heaped praise on Snyder for his approach to the superhero blockbuster.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," he explained. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

Leto also touched upon his role in Ridley Scott's upcoming star-studded crime drama Gucci, which will focus on the events surrounding the assassination of Maurizio Gucci in Italy in 1995.

"We haven't started shooting yet, so we're just in the preparation phase. I think we start in about 40-something days in Italy, so yep, exciting and interesting. Ridley Scott's one of my favourite directors, and Al Pacino plays my dad. So it's another fun one," the Dallas Buyers Club star teased.