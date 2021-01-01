Neil Patrick Harris' husband recovering from spinal surgery

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka is recovering from a seven-hour spinal operation.

The How I Met Your Mother actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his spouse's health struggle, although he didn't give any details about what prompted the operation.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well," Neil wrote alongside a picture of David giving a thumbs up while wearing a neck brace in his hospital bed. "It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. @nyphospital."

The screen star then shared a video of chef David on pain medication following the surgery. In the clip, he said that his neck brace was "the new fashions for 2021" that he was going to "bedazzle" once he was out of the hospital.

Turning the camera to himself, Neil told fans: "He's going in and out of lucidness, and he has a button that he pushes..." at which point David interrupted him as he said, "I think it's about time to push the button".

Sharing the clip, Neil wrote: "A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital #morphine."