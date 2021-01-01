Chadwick Boseman makes history with Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

- NEWS
Chadwick Boseman has made history by landing four posthumous nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Black Panther actor, who passed away in August at the age of 43, was nominated for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, and appears twice in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category for both films.
This marks the first time an actor has been nominated for four SAG Awards in a single year.
The remaining nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include Minari, One Night in Miami, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
In the TV categories, The Crown and Ozark will face off with Better Call Saul, Lovecraft Country, and Bridgerton for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Dead To Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt's Creek, and Ted Lasso making the cut for the Comedy contenders.
The SAG Awards, which recognise outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will take place on 4 April.
The full list of nominees is:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News Of The World
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Dead To Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Oliva Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld