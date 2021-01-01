Chadwick Boseman makes history with Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

Chadwick Boseman has made history by landing four posthumous nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Black Panther actor, who passed away in August at the age of 43, was nominated for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Best Supporting Actor for Da 5 Bloods, and appears twice in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category for both films.

This marks the first time an actor has been nominated for four SAG Awards in a single year.

The remaining nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include Minari, One Night in Miami, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

In the TV categories, The Crown and Ozark will face off with Better Call Saul, Lovecraft Country, and Bridgerton for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Dead To Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt's Creek, and Ted Lasso making the cut for the Comedy contenders.

The SAG Awards, which recognise outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will take place on 4 April.

The full list of nominees is:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News Of The World

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Dead To Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Oliva Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld