Gigi Hadid was too tired to be a mum after 14-hour labour

Gigi Hadid was so exhausted by her 14-hour labour, she didn’t even notice her baby had been born.

The 25-year-old model welcomed daughter Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September and has now revealed she was so tired "it didn’t even click" that she was a mum.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s (Malik) holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi gave birth at her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and the model claims she and Zayn prepared for the arrival of their daughter by watching the 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born, which depicts a successful home birth.

She said: "what I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, 'OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do'. We both looked at each other and were like, 'I think that’s the call'."

But giving birth at home meant Gigi had to deal with the pain of labour without any medication, and the model revealed her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her doula - who watched the process over Zoom - coached her.

She explained: "I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is'. I loved that. There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different?'. My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed'."

And when little Khai finally arrived, Gigi and Zayn agreed they won’t be going through the process of expanding their family again for a little while.

"I know my mom and Zayn and (sister) Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror. Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again'," she shared.