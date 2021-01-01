Emma Corrin to star opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman

Emma Corrin is set to star opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman.

The 25-year-old actress, who recently landed Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, has signed up to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming drama, according to the Daily Mail.

My Policeman is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by British author Bethan Roberts and focuses on a complex love triangle between three people – married couple Marion and closeted gay man Tom, played by Corrin and Styles, and gay police officer Patrick.

The story takes place in the late 1990s when an elderly Patrick arrives at Marion and Tom's home, and the trio is forced to relive events from the 1950s and 1960s when Patrick and Tom developed a passionate - and illegal - relationship.

Michael Grandage will direct, with a screenplay adapted by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner.

Corrin has had a busy year since her debut as the young Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown, alongside the likes of Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Josh O’Connor.

She made her movie debut last year in historical drama Misbehaviour, which followed the real-life story of the Women’s Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant in London.

Meanwhile, Styles, who made his big-screen feature film debut in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk in 2017, will next be seen in Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.