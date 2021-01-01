Olivia Wilde refuses to make movies with difficult actors

Olivia Wilde refuses to work with difficult actors on the set of her movies.

The actress/director, who helmed the critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy Booksmart, revealed that she prefers a more nurturing approach to filmmaking and won't stand for anyone making the atmosphere on the set uncomfortable.

In a new interview with fellow director Emerald Fennell for Variety, Wilde said it was a comment from a well-known actor/director that prompted her to instigate change on her film sets.

"Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite," the 36-year-old recalled. "They said, 'Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who's in charge, be the predator.' That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that."

She added: "The no a**holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level."

Wilde hit headlines in December when it was reported that she fired Shia LaBeouf from her new thriller Don't Worry Darling back in September due to his alleged behaviour on set. He was subsequently replaced by Harry Styles.

And the director seemingly hinted at the reasons behind LaBeouf's exit from the project, as Wilde went on to explain that she dislikes the notion that a great performance from an actor/actress has to come from "a place of discomfort and anxiety", and aims to create a much more harmonious - and collaborative - place of work on her film sets.

"It doesn't mean that anyone needs to be uncomfortable. And it doesn't mean that I have to constantly remind you of my position, because I don't think anyone on a set has ever forgotten who's in charge," she shared.