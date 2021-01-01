Salma Hayek struggles with Covid safety protocols on set

Salma Hayek admits scaring people away on a TV set amid the Covid-19 pandemic because she forgot to wear her face mask.

The Frida star admits she really should know better, having served as an executive producer on Netflix's Mexican drama series Monarca, but she was repeatedly scolded by other cast and crewmembers for unintentionally going mask-less as she wandered around.

"I was producing a show, Monarca..., the second season, and so I, as a producer, had to go through all the (Covid) complications to get the show going, and so we could finish it," she told U.S. breakfast show Today. "And even knowing all of that, when I went to do it (act) myself after being an actress for more than 30 years, I would do everything wrong!..

"And after a take, I take my mask off and... I go, 'I'm gonna go check it out on the monitor...,' and everyone's running away from me. 'No, you can't come this way, you have no mask!'"

Salma also ran into trouble when was feeling hungry and decided to grab a snack on set.

"I eat most of the time on the craft table (sic) and I would go to the craft table, try to grab something, and they're like, 'No! Don't touch anything!' I'm like, 'It's a Snickers bar.' They're like, 'No! Don't touch it...!'" Salma recalled.

"I know that those are the rules but when you're used to it (regular life on set) for so long, it's so weird."