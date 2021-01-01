Chrissy Teigen will never be able to watch pregnancy reveal video 'without sobbing'

Chrissy Teigen will never be able to watch the video for husband John Legend's song Wild, as in it she revealed she was pregnant with now late son Jack.

Sharing some snaps from the shoot, Chrissy - who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with John - wrote on Instagram that she was "10 weeks along and out of my mind happy" at the time.

However, just weeks later, she and John were left heartbroken at the end of September last year following the death of the baby they had named Jack.

“I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end," she explained.

"I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.

"He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak."

The Lip Sync Battle star went on to tell fans she's "so full of regret" that she didn't look at Jack's face when he was born, adding: "I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse."

Chrissy successfully underwent surgery for uterine condition endometriosis earlier this week and is now recovering at home.

The star admits she has no idea if life will ever feel the same again as she expressed thanks for all the public support she has received.

"I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule," she concluded. "Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. and I love you jack. I miss you so so much."