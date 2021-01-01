Covid-19 lockdown has brought James Brolin and Barbra Streisand closer together

James Brolin has admitted the Covid-19 lockdown has worked wonders for his marriage to Barbra Streisand - and the couple has never been closer.

The actor revealed he has only left home a few times during the pandemic - to take his prized Porsche for a drive - but admitted he loves just hanging out with his wife.

"My wife and I have gotten so close, being locked up together like this," he told Access Daily. "I'm hearing bad stories about some people, where it's breaking up marriages; it's quite the opposite here. We're just wonderful."

While other couples may be finding it tough to navigate the global pandemic, James and Barbra - who married in 1998 - have found a way to cope despite the challenging circumstances.

James, who was previously married to Jane Cameron Agee and Jan Smithers, has learnt a lot from past relationships.

"I never learned to communicate with women; it took two marriages and then 22 years with my wife and we're both so much better at negotiating and knowing that a situation is always resolvable," he explained.