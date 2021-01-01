Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC takeover officially approved

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's bid to take over Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC has been formally approved by Financial Conduct Authority officials.

The actors' attempt to buy the club was approved by the team's Supporters Trust Board in November, and now the pair have been given the green light to take control of Wrexham as early as next week.

"Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week," a spokesman for the Supporters Trust said in a statement.

"We would like to thank supporters for their patience in this process and reassure you the Wrexham Supporters Trust will make a full statement once this is completed," they added.

After the Supporters Trust members put their faith in the stars last year, McElhenney thanked them for backing the duo, while Deadpool star Reynolds added: "We’re humbled, and we’re already getting to work... Holy s**t, this is really happening."

In their original bid, Ryan and Rob promised fans they would protect the heritage of the club while rebuilding Wrexham.

Among their pledges were ones to keep the club at its Racecourse Ground home, while making it more eco-friendly, to retain existing management, to sign the "best players" and to "always beat" the team's bitter local rivals Chester F.C.

They also stated they may hold, "the occasional Tom Jones gig".

"Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story," Reynolds said at the time.

The unlikely takeover will be the subject of a new documentary.