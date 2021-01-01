Rupert Grint 'stopped watching' Harry Potter after third movie

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint "stopped watching" the films after the third instalment.

Grint starred as wannabe wizard Ronald Weasley in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's world-famous books but admitted during an interview with Variety that he's never seen the last five films in the franchise.

"I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," he said.

"But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her," he went on.

Grint welcomed baby daughter Wednesday with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May last year.

He told Variety fatherhood has been very time-consuming.

“There’s just so much to do with a baby. I had no idea,” the actor exclaimed.

“You never kind of get an hour until you’re in bed and then it’s still tricky because Wednesday has got some teeth coming through. So nights kind of can go either way,” he shared.

Grint appeared opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the Harry Potter movies, the third of which was Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. There were eight films altogether, with the final one - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part II - released in 2011.