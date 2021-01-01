NEWS Christopher Plummer is dead at 91 Newsdesk Share with :





Christopher Plummer has died, aged 91.



The Sound of Music star passed away at his home in Connecticut, according to his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt.



"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," a statement by Pitt read.



"He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us," he mourned.

Plummer began his career in the early 1950s and appeared in classic films like Battle of Britain, Waterloo, The Return of The Pink Panther, The Man Who Would Be King, Knives Out, and Twelve Monkeys. His best-known role was Captain John Von Trapp in 1965's The Sound of Music.





He picked up an Oscar for the 2010 film Beginners and was nominated for his portrayal of billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World after replacing disgraced actor Kevin Spacey in the 2017 project.



Plummer was working up until his death, providing the voice of Rizzo in upcoming movie Heroes of the Golden Masks.