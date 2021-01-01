NEWS Ralph Fiennes would like to train the next James Bond Newsdesk Share with :





With Daniel Craig set to exit the lead role after 'No Time To Die' is released, the 58-year-old actor - who plays Mallory, the head of MI6, in the film series - is "very keen to continue" in his role even after Daniel's exit.



Speaking to GamesRadar+ and Total Film, he said: "If anyone from Eon Films is listening, I'm very keen to continue training the new Bond. I love playing M, and I love being part of that franchise. But who knows? Things have to change. But I love working with Daniel. He's a terrific Bond. I will treasure that experience."



'No Time To Die' was recently delayed by another six months.



The much-anticipated James Bond flick had already been pushed back twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Daniel Craig's final jaunt as the suave spy first slated for release in April 2020, before being moved to November 2020, and then again to April 2021. And now it has been confirmed that the motion picture won't hit screens until October 8.



And the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, previously explained how he won't be able to move on from the project until it is seen by an audience and would "love" to watch it with an audience when he can.



He said: "I have never been able to predict how people react to something I've made ... It could fly or completely fall. It doesn't change how I view the film. God, I have no idea whether people have an appetite for that or not right now. It doesn't feel like the film's journey is complete until it's been shared.



"Until then, it's a secret ... I've never seen it with an audience. I would love to watch it with an audience the first opportunity I get ... And that will probably be the next time and last time I see it."