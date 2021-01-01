NEWS Jennifer Lawrence injured by on-set glass blast Newsdesk Share with :





Production on Jennifer Lawrence's new film Don't Look Up was temporarily shut down after the actress lady was reportedly cut by shattered glass.



The Oscar-winning actress was shooting a scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet on Friday in Boston, Massachusetts, when a controlled explosion went wrong, according to the New York Post's Page Six.



The glass exploded and hit Lawrence in the face and cut her eyelid, and filming was halted for the day after the accident.



“An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source told the outlet. “It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter – but it injured her.”



According to editors at Page Six, the 30-year-old actress is expected to be okay, despite being shaken up by the incident.



The disaster comedy, directed by Adam McKay, features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, and Matthew Perry.



It follows two low-level astronomers, played by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of a fast-approaching asteroid that is set to destroy Earth.



A rep for the actress has yet to comment on the report.