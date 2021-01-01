NEWS Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media to apologise for heritage mix-up Newsdesk Share with :





Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin has returned to social media to apologise for misleading fans with claims she was born in Mallorca, Spain.



The 37-year-old was ridiculed after critics questioned her Spanish heritage based on the accent she used in a series of online videos, and it emerged she was born in Boston, Massachusetts.



She promptly quit social media in early January.



And on Friday she was back on Instagram, trying to explain herself to fans.



"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she wrote. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.



"The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I’m sorry."



Hilaria added: "I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."



She also turned comments off on the post to avoid any remarks from trolls.