John Stamos' son struggling with dad's quarantine

John Stamos is really struggling with his third Covid-19 isolation because he can't hug his young son.

The Fuller House star revealed he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had started quarantining away from his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son, Billy, who has been going to bed in tears because he can't hang out with dad.

"He'll FaceTime me, but then he starts crying a lot, (saying), 'I want to cuddle. Daddy, I want to cuddle'," the heartbroken star tells People.

"Caitlin's been telling him that I might have some germs and I have to take a test, so every day, he goes, 'Dad, you have germs? You have germs?'"

Stamos also admits the Covid crisis has taken a toll on his love life, revealing he and Caitlin have put their plans to expand their family on hold: "When I’m locked upstairs in a room and she’s downstairs it makes it hard," Stamos joked.

Announcing that he was forced to quarantine last month, the actor urged his followers on social media to follow the rules and stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying because he can't be with his father," Stamos posted on Twitter. "I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the third time and have to isolate another 10 days!"

"I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe (sic). But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks."